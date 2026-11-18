The Border Security Force (BSF) has released the BSF Constable Tradesman Admit Card 2026. Candidates who qualified in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) can now download their hall tickets from the official recruitment website, rectt.bsf.gov.in.

The admit cards were released on 17 November 2026 for the second stage of the Constable Tradesman recruitment process under the 2024-25 recruitment cycle.

According to the official notice, the Computer-Based Test (CBT) will take place on 2 December 2026 at examination centres across the country.

A total of 3,588 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. Around 1,81,143 candidates who qualified in the first stage have been shortlisted for the written examination.

BSF Tradesman Admit Card 2026: Important Details

Candidates can check the key details of the recruitment and examination below.

Recruiting organisation: Border Security Force

Post name: Constable (Tradesman)

Recruitment cycle: 2024-25

Total vacancies: 3,588

Admit card release date: 17 November 2026

CBT examination date: 2 December 2026

Examination mode: Computer-Based Test

Total shortlisted candidates: 1,81,143

Official website: rectt.bsf.gov.in

BSF Tradesman CBT Exam 2026: Check Shift Timings

The BSF Constable Tradesman written examination will be conducted on 2 December 2026 in three shifts. Each shift will last for two hours.

The examination will be conducted in three shifts. The first shift will be held from 9:00 am to 11:00 am, the second shift from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm, and the third shift from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

Candidates should check their individual admit cards for their examination shift, reporting time and centre address.

How to Download BSF Tradesman Admit Card 2026

Candidates can follow these simple steps to download their hall tickets:

1. Visit the official BSF recruitment website at rectt.bsf.gov.in.

2. Find the Constable Tradesman Admit Card 2026 link on the homepage.

3. Click on the relevant admit card download link.

4. Enter your registration number or roll number and the required login details.

5. Complete the captcha, if displayed.

6. Click on the Submit or Login option.

7. Your admit card will appear on the screen.

8. Download the PDF and take a clear printout for the examination.

Candidates can also check their registered email addresses and mobile numbers for the admit card download link sent by BSF.

Admit Card Download Available Until 2 December

According to the official BSF notice, the e-admit card download facility will remain available from 17 November to 2 December 2026.

Candidates are advised to download their hall tickets well before the examination date. They should also check their personal details, examination shift and centre address carefully.

The admit cards will not be sent by post.

What Happens After the BSF Tradesman CBT Examination?

Candidates who qualify in the written examination will be considered for the next stages of the recruitment process, as prescribed by BSF.

These stages include the trade test, document verification and medical examination.

Candidates should regularly visit the official recruitment website for further announcements and instructions.

Official website: https://rectt.bsf.gov.in/

Helpdesk number: +91-9513251955