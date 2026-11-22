BSEB Second Dummy Admit Card 2027: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has issued the second dummy admit card for class 10, 12 students. Both students and principals can check and download the second dummy admit card from the official portal. Once downloaded, students are advised to verify the details mentioned on it before the board releases the final admit card.

Along with the release of the dummy admit card, the exam conducting board also opened the correction window, which will remain open until November 26, 2026. In case any student finds discrepancies in their hall ticket, they are required to immediately inform their respective school authority and get the details rectified.

The second dummy admit card contains details such as student's name, parent's name, date of birth, subjects, photograph and more.

Steps to Download BSEB Second Dummy Admit Card

Students and principals can follow the steps below to download the dummy admit card from the official portal.

Step 1: Go to the official BSEB website, exam.biharboardonline.org

Step 2: Now click on the student login option on the homepage.

Step 3: Select the relevant dummy admit card link.

Step 4: Enter the credentials and submit the details.

Step 5: The second dummy admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card and verify the details mentioned on it thoroughly.

The board has clearly mentioned that a full change in the student's name, parent's name and date of birth is not permitted through the correction window. However, if any change is required in these details, then the principal is required to send an email to the board along with the relevant documents for proof.

The board has provided two different email addresses for Matric and Intermediate examination 2027, in case of any queries or doubts.

Matric (Class 10): bseb@antiersolutions.com

Intermediate (Class 12): bsebinterhelpdesk@gmail.com

Students are advised to complete their correction process within the deadline as once the window closes no corrections will be accepted after that.