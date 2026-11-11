Bihar Board Opens Registration For Free JEE, NEET Coaching 2027; Apply By November 19

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started the registration process for its free coaching programme for students preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2027. Interested students can apply online through the official website, coaching.biharboardonline.com.

The last date to submit the application form is November 19, 2026. The board has tentatively scheduled the selection examination for December 6, 2026. Under this programme, selected students will receive free residential coaching in Patna and non-residential coaching at centres across nine divisions of Bihar.

Bihar Board Free JEE, NEET Coaching 2027: Eligibility Criteria

Students appearing for their Class 10 examinations in 2027 through the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) or any other recognised board can apply. However, applicants must be willing to take admission in Class 11 at a school affiliated with the Bihar Board.

How To Apply For Bihar Board Free Coaching 2027

Eligible students can follow these steps to complete the registration process:

Visit the official website, coaching.biharboardonline.com .

. Click on the JEE and NEET free coaching registration link on the homepage.

Select the relevant coaching option.

Complete the online registration and enter the required details.

Fill in the application form and submit it.

Download the confirmation page and keep a copy for future reference.

What Facilities Will Selected Students Get?

The selected candidates will receive classroom coaching from experienced teachers to prepare for JEE and NEET examinations. Students selected for the residential programme in Patna will also get free hostel accommodation and meals. Other facilities will include study materials, doubt-clearing sessions and regular mock tests to help them prepare for the entrance examinations.

The programme aims to help students who may not be able to afford private coaching and provide them with an opportunity to prepare for admission to engineering and medical colleges.

JEE Main 2027 Session 1 Exam Dates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the schedule for JEE Main 2027 Session 1. According to its official notification, the examination will be conducted on January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28, 2027.

The examination will be held in two shifts at centres across the country. The first shift will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon, while the second shift will take place from 3 pm to 6 pm for the three-hour Paper 1 examination.

JEE Main 2027 will be conducted in 13 languages: English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

NEET UG 2027 Exam Date

The National Testing Agency has not announced the NEET UG 2027 examination date yet. Candidates should regularly check the official website, neet.nta.nic.in, for the examination schedule and other updates.

For further information about the free coaching programme, eligibility conditions and registration, students can visit the Bihar School Examination Board's official coaching portal.

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