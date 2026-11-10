Bihar School Librarian Eligibility Test 2026 Rescheduled: Check New Exam Date

Bihar SLET 2026 Exam Date: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced revised examination schedule for the School Librarian Eligibility Test (SLET) 2026. According to the notice, the exam will now be conducted on November 23, 2026 instead of November 22, 2026. The exam date has been postponed due to the overlapping of the timetable across state-level teacher eligibility tests.

Candidates who have registered for the Bihar SLET exam 2026 will be able to download their admit card from the official website, sletregistration.cbrt.co.in starting from November 17, 2026. The Bihar STET exam will now be conducted on November 22, 2026, which was previously postponed due to the Bhai Dooj and Chitragupta Puja.

Steps to Download the Bihar SLET 2026 Admit Card

Once released candidates can download the Bihar SLET 2026 hall ticket by following the steps give below:

Step 1: Visit the official website, sletregistration.cbrt.co.in.

Step 2: Click on the link titled " Bihar School Librarian Eligibility Test 2026 Admit Card".

Step 3: Once the link is clicked upon, enter the following details such as application number, password or date of birth.

Step 4: The Bihar SLET 2026 hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the admit card and

save it for future reference.

The important exam instructions, exam centre address and other details will be mentioned in the admit card.

Bihar SLET 2026 Exam Pattern

The exam will be conducted in computer-based test mode and there will be a total of 150 multiple-choice questions.

Each question will carry one mark.

The exam will consist of two sections, Library Science which will have 100 questions and General Knowledge section will have 50 questions.

The exam will be conducted for 150 minutes.

There will be no negative marking in the exam.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for upcoming updates and announcements.