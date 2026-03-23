Scan QR Code To Know Your Score In Bihar 12th Result 2026

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) declared the Class 12 (Intermediate) result on Monday, March 23. After being announced, students will be able to access their marksheets through multiple methods, including a quick and easy QR code scan.

Live Updates | Bihar Class 12 Results soon

Here's how you can check your Bihar Board Class 12 result using the QR code:

Step 1: Open your scanner

Use your smartphone's camera or any QR code scanning app such as Google Lens or your phone's built-in scanner.

Step 3: Scan the QR code

Point your camera at the QR code. A link will automatically pop up on your screen.

Step 4: Open the result link

Tap on the link generated after scanning. This will redirect you to NDTV's results page.

Step 5: Enter your details

Fill in the required credentials such as your roll number and roll code as mentioned on your admit card.

Step 6: View and download your result

Your Bihar Board Class 12 result will appear on the screen. Students are advised to download and save a copy for future reference.

The QR code method is designed to reduce website traffic issues and provide a smoother, faster way for students to access their results during peak hours.

Students should rely only on official sources to check their results and avoid unofficial links or third-party platforms.