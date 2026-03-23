BSEB Bihar Board Result 2026 LIVE UPDATES: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to announce the Class 12 board exam results today (March 23). According to official information, Education Minister Sunil Kumar will declare the results at 1:30 pm. Students can download the results from the BSEB. This year, Intermediate examinations were conducted at 1,762 centres for 13,17,846 students, from February 2 to 13. Students will be able to check and download their marksheets from the official website - results.biharboardonline.com or through NDTV's result checker.

How To Check Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026

Visit the official website - results.biharboardonline.com .

. Click on the link for "BSEB Inter Result 2026" on the homepage.

Enter your Roll Code and Roll Number, then click on the submit button.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Students can also check their Class 12 results using the NDTV result checker. Scan the image below or visit NDTV's Bihar Board examination page to access the result.

Here Are The Live Updates of BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th Results 2026