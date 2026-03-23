Advertisement
5 minutes ago

BSEB Bihar Board Result 2026 LIVE UPDATES: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to announce the Class 12 board exam results today (March 23). According to official information, Education Minister Sunil Kumar will declare the results at 1:30 pm. Students can download the results from the BSEB. This year, Intermediate examinations were conducted at 1,762 centres for 13,17,846 students, from February 2 to 13. Students will be able to check and download their marksheets from the official website - results.biharboardonline.com or through NDTV's result checker.

How To Check Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026

  • Visit the official website - results.biharboardonline.com.
  • Click on the link for "BSEB Inter Result 2026" on the homepage.
  • Enter your Roll Code and Roll Number, then click on the submit button.
  • Your result will appear on the screen.
  • Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Students can also check their Class 12 results using the NDTV result checker. Scan the image below or visit NDTV's Bihar Board examination page to access the result.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Here Are The Live Updates of BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th Results 2026 

Mar 23, 2026 11:32 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

BSEB 12th Result 2026 LIVE: All Streams Result Today

Results for Science, Commerce and Arts streams will be released together today

Mar 23, 2026 11:10 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

BSEB 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Topper Verification Completed

The board has completed topper verification before the result declaration

Mar 23, 2026 10:53 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

BSEB 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Strict Checks After Past Controversies

Topper verification includes handwriting checks and subject-related questions, a process introduced after past controversies

Mar 23, 2026 10:44 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

BSEB 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Over 13 Lakh Students Await Results

Around 13.17 lakh students appeared for the Bihar Board Class 12 exams this year

Mar 23, 2026 10:31 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

BSEB 12th Result 2026 LIVE: How To Check Bihar Board Results

  • Visit the official website - results.biharboardonline.com.
  • Click on the link for "BSEB Inter Result 2026" on the homepage.
  • Enter your Roll Code and Roll Number, then click on the submit button.
  • Your result will appear on the screen.
  • Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Mar 23, 2026 10:23 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

BSEB 12th Result 2026 LIVE: When Will Scorecards Be Out

The Bihar School Examination Board will declare the results of Class 12th today at 1:30 pm.

Comments
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026, Bihar Board Class 12th Result, How To Check Bihar Board Results
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com