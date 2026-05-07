Bihar BPSC 72nd CCE 2026: Vacancies Revised, Application Begins, Register Here

Bihar BPSC 72nd CCE Exam: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has opened the application window for the Integrated 72nd Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) 2026, aimed at recruitment across multiple state departments. The commission has revised the total vacancies from 1,230 to 1,186 after withdrawing 44 sugarcane officer posts, which will now be filled under a separate set of rules.

Candidates can submit their applications from today, May 7 to May 31, 2026, through the official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The selection process comprises two stages - a preliminary exam followed by the mains and interview. The preliminary test will be conducted for two hours and will include 150 objective-type questions, with a penalty of one-third mark for each incorrect answer.

BPSC 72nd CCE 2026: Application Fee, How To Apply

Candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100. Those who do not have an Aadhaar card will need to pay an additional biometric charge of Rs 200, as per guidelines.

How To Apply?

Visit the official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Click on the "Online Application" link and log in using registered credentials.

New users must complete registration first and then log in.

Apply under the "Integrated 72nd Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination" section.

Applicants must possess a bachelor's degree or an equivalent qualification from a recognised university. Certain posts, such as Financial Administrative Officer, require an academic background in commerce, mathematics, statistics, or economics.

Main Examination Details

The main examination will include a qualifying General Hindi paper, two General Studies papers, an essay paper, and an optional subject paper in MCQ format. Marks obtained in the optional paper will not be considered for the final merit list.