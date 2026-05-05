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BPSC 72nd Combined Competitive Examination Prelims Notification 2026 Released; Applications Starts From May 7

BPSC opens online applications from May seventh to May thirty first for the 72nd Combined Competitive Examination to fill 1230 vacancies.

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BPSC 72nd Combined Competitive Examination Prelims Notification 2026 Released; Applications Starts From May 7
BPSC 72nd CCE Preliminary Exam Scheduled For July 2026
  • Bihar PSC announced online application for 72nd CCE Preliminary Exam 2026
  • The application window opens May 7 and closes May 31, 2026
  • There are 1,230 vacancies across various Bihar government departments
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The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the online application schedule for the 72nd Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) Preliminary Exam 2026. This recruitment drive aims to fill 1,230 vacancies in various departments of the Bihar government.

The online application process will begin on May 7, 2026. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official BPSC website. The last date to submit the application form is May 31, 2026.

Important Dates to Remember

The commission has announced a total of 1,230 vacancies across different services and categories. Selection of candidates will be carried out through the combined competitive examination process, starting with the preliminary exam.

According to the commission, the BPSC 72nd CCE Preliminary Examination is likely to be held in July 2026. The exact exam date, along with details about the admit card and exam centre, will be announced later on the official website.

Candidates are encouraged to regularly visit the official BPSC website for the latest updates and announcements related to the examination.

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