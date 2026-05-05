BPSC 72nd Combined Competitive Examination Prelims Notification 2026 Released; Applications Starts From May 7

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the online application schedule for the 72nd Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) Preliminary Exam 2026. This recruitment drive aims to fill 1,230 vacancies in various departments of the Bihar government.

The online application process will begin on May 7, 2026. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official BPSC website. The last date to submit the application form is May 31, 2026.

महत्वपूर्ण सूचना



एकीकृत 72वीं संयुक्त (प्रारंभिक) प्रतियोगिता परीक्षा के लिए आवेदन प्रक्रिया 7 मई 2026 से शुरू हो रही है। इच्छुक अभ्यर्थी 31 मई 2026 तक ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकते हैं। कुल 1230 पदों पर भर्ती के लिए विस्तृत जानकारी आधिकारिक वेबसाइट https://t.co/9GFChhFHIQ पर उपलब्ध है।… pic.twitter.com/OAgSAtJwHg — Bihar Public Service Commission (@BPSCOffice) May 5, 2026

Important Dates to Remember

The commission has announced a total of 1,230 vacancies across different services and categories. Selection of candidates will be carried out through the combined competitive examination process, starting with the preliminary exam.

According to the commission, the BPSC 72nd CCE Preliminary Examination is likely to be held in July 2026. The exact exam date, along with details about the admit card and exam centre, will be announced later on the official website.

Candidates are encouraged to regularly visit the official BPSC website for the latest updates and announcements related to the examination.