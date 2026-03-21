Bihar Board Class 12 Result Likely Next Week, Check Evaluation Process, Download Link

BSEB Inter Result 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the Class 12 (Intermediate) results in the last week of March 2026, according to the board chairman. Students will be able to check and download their marksheets from the official website - results.biharboardonline.com or through NDTV's result checker.

As per the announcement, the board will release the Class 12 results before the Class 10 results. The Class 12 marksheets and scorecards are expected to be released early next week.

Providing an update on the evaluation process, Chairman Anand Kishor said that the results have been prepared based on marks awarded during the evaluation. Currently, the marks are being rechecked and verified to ensure accuracy and eliminate any discrepancies before the final declaration.

He added that the board is making efforts to declare the Intermediate results within a week.

Bihar Board Class 12 Passing Criteria

Students must secure at least 33 per cent marks in each theory subject. Additionally, a minimum of 33 per cent marks is required separately in practical or internal assessments. Candidates must pass both theory and practical components individually.

Students who fail to secure 33 per cent marks in one or more subjects will have to appear for compartment examinations conducted by BSEB.

The Class 12 board examinations were held from February 2 to February 13.

How To Check Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026

Visit the official website - results.biharboardonline.com.

Click on the link for "BSEB Inter Result 2026" on the homepage.

Enter your Roll Code and Roll Number, then click on the submit button.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Students can also check their Class 12 results using the NDTV result checker. Scan the image below or visit NDTV's Bihar Board examination page to access the result.