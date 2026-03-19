Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 Not To Be Released On March 20, Check Details

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will not release the Class 10 (Matric) Result 2026 tomorrow, as earlier expected on March 20. With no official update yet on the release date, lakhs of students who appeared for the February exams remain in suspense, awaiting their results. Once announced, the direct link to check the result will be activated on the NDTV Board Exam Results 2026 page.

Where To Check Bihar Board Matric Result 2026 Once Out

The results will be available on the official websites:

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

results.biharboardonline.com

Students will be able to access their marksheets using their roll number and roll code once the link is live.

How To Check Bihar Board 10th Result 2026

Students can follow these steps to download their results:

Visit the official websites: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or results.biharboardonline.com

Click on the link for "Bihar Board 10th Result 2026"

Enter your roll number and roll code

Submit the details

The result will appear on the screen

Download or print the marksheet for future reference

Details Mentioned On Marksheet

The online marksheet will include key details such as the student's name, roll number, subject-wise marks, total marks, and pass/fail status. This will be a provisional marksheet; students will need to collect their original marksheets from their respective schools later.

Minimum Passing Marks

To pass the examination, students must secure at least 33% marks in each subject. Those scoring below this requirement will be considered unsuccessful.

What Happens After The Result

Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for scrutiny or re-evaluation of their answer sheets. Those who fail in one or more subjects will be allowed to appear for compartment examinations.