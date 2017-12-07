Singing Contests Based On Bhagavad Gita To Be Held In Uttar Pradesh Schools The Yogi Adityanath government has sent a directive that singing competitions based on the 'Bhagavad Gita' are held in all schools in Uttar Pradesh.

313 Shares EMAIL PRINT Singing Contests Based On Bhagavad Gita To Be Held In UP Schools Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath led BJP government has asked the schools in Uttar Pradesh to organise singing competitions based on the 'Bhagavad Gita',



PTI reported that the secondary education department, Uttar Pradesh has asked joint directors of education of all the divisions to ensure that contests are organised at all schools in the state.



"The names of the singers or troupes will be short-listed at the district and divisional levels from December 11 to 15 for a state-level event later this month," officials said here today.



As per the education department's plan, a panel, comprising experts in music, Gita, Hindi and Sanskrit, will shortlist the best singer.



Pronunciation and singing skills of the contestants will be judged during the competition, said the official.



The divisional level singing competition will be held at Gorakhpur (for both Gorakhpur and Basti divisions), Faizabad (for both Faizabad and Devi Patan divisions), Varanasi (for Varanasi, Azamgarh and Mirzapur divisions), Jhansi (for Jhansi and Chitrakoot divisions), Agra (for Agra and Aligarh divisions), Meerut (for Meerut and Saharanpur divisions), Lucknow, Allahabad, Kanpur, Moradabad and Bareilly.



The secondary education department has stated that all the expenses incurred on students for this competition will be borne by the respective school authorities.



"You have been directed to ensure that a competition, first at the district level, be held and names of three singers/troupe be short-listed and sent so that a similar competition may be held at the divisional level among 12 names on or before December 10," said a letter written by Anjana Goel, joint director (education), Bareilly division, to the district education officers of the division as reported by



Officials told The Hindu that the State-level competition will be held in Lucknow on December 28.



