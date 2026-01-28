From AI To Eco-Innovation: Delhi School Students Showcase Start-Up Ideas At NEEEV Meet

From AI-powered fitness apps to e-waste recycling solutions, Delhi government school students turned innovators took center stage at the NEEEV Zonal Level Event on Wednesday. The platform, aimed at building entrepreneurial skills and practical learning for Classes 8-12, saw student teams pitch start-up ideas tackling real-world problems.

"Today, the projects presented by students at the NEEEV zonal-level event impressed everyone. Their enthusiasm for experimentation and their spirit of learning are truly commendable. Through NEEEV, young entrepreneurs are gaining new ideas, a new direction, and renewed self-confidence," said Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood.

30,000 Innovation Ideas From 1.5 Lakh Students

Officials from the Delhi Education Department said the NEEEV (New Era of Entrepreneurial Ecosystem & Vision) programme is designed to nurture creative thinking, problem-solving, and self-reliance. This year, over 1.5 lakh students from nearly 1,000 schools submitted more than 30,000 innovative ideas, and around 5,000 teams received Rs. 20,000 each to develop prototypes. The initiative provides students with hands-on experience while encouraging confidence, critical thinking, and entrepreneurial skills, officials said.

"NEEEV is not just about funding ideas; it is about instilling confidence and a practical problem-solving mindset in students," Sood said, noting that India has grown from a handful of startups before 2014 to over 2 lakh active startups today.

Among the standout projects, students presented initiatives like Flamingo, a creative enterprise from CM Shri Sarojini Nagar; Bond With E-WASTE, focusing on e-waste management; AI Fitness Team, exploring AI-based fitness solutions; Gen-Z Clothings, a youth-centric fashion startup; GROW Organically, promoting sustainable agricultural practices; and Power Engine, which showcased engineering and energy innovations. Officials said these projects reflect the programme's emphasis on practical problem-solving, sustainability, and technology-driven solutions.

The programme combines in-class entrepreneurship curriculum, structured speaker sessions with industry experts, skill-based workshops, and industry exposure. Students have visited universities, incubation centres, ITIs, and companies such as Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki, and Toshiba to gain practical insights, officials said. Over 1,300 workshops benefiting more than 52,800 students were conducted this year alone, ensuring that learning extends beyond classrooms.

"Discussions on AI and innovation have reached homes and dining tables, giving a new boost to students' confidence," Sood added.

The Startup Stormers competition under NEEEV is moving from zonal to state level, allowing students to scientifically validate their ideas, refine prototypes, and potentially launch ventures that solve real-world problems. Officials emphasized that the programme is preparing students not only for academics but also for professional, entrepreneurial, and societal challenges.

"NEEEV is not just about education; it is about igniting belief and confidence within every child," said Sood, highlighting that today's students are being groomed to become the innovators and leaders of India's Amrit Peedhi by 2047.