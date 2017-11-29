Gita Jayanti: 10 Life Lessons You Can Learn From Bhagavad Gita

On Gita Jayanti, here are some immortal lessons you can use from the Bhagavad Gita:

Liberation does not mean that one should renounce the world. By performing one's worldly duties, one can attain true liberation. Our soul is immortal. Even after our death, our soul lives, it just changes bodies. One should not get caught in the web of desires. A desire sometimes triggers one to perform an unkind action, so it's best to witness the world dispassionately. Desires would simply come and go. One has the right to work, but never to the fruits of work. One should never engage in action for the sake of reward, nor should one long for inaction. When one's mind dwells on the objects of senses, fondness for them grows, from fondness comes desire, from desire anger. Anger leads to bewilderment, bewilderment to loss of memory of true self, and by that, intelligence is destroyed, and with the destruction of intelligence one perishes. What belongs to you today, belonged to someone yesterday and will be someone else's tomorrow. We came in this world empty-handed and we will go from this world empty-handed. Wealth, relationships, position, respect, valuables - everything will be left here. Whatever has happened is good, whatever is happening is good and whatever will happen, will be good. One's life is in the hands of the creator and one should never lose faith in the creator. Selfishness clouds one's wisdom. When self-interest is put aside, clarity prevails in the mind. The supreme force dwells within you. You are God and God is you.

Gita Jayanti will be celebrated by the followers of Lord Krishna across the world on November 30 this year. It was on this day, Bhagavad Gita, the most revered Hindu text, was revealed to Pandava Arjuna by Lord Krishna during the Kurukshetra battle of Mahabharata. As per the Hindu calendar, Gita Jayanti falls on Shukla Ekadashi of the Margashirsha month, and as per the English calendar, this festival occurs during November-December. Bhagavad Gita, which is part of the Hindu epic Mahabharata, is highly cited and considered a valuable guide for spiritual seekers.Gita Jayanti is observed by en-masse recitation of all 700 verses of the Bhagavad Gita chanted throughout the day. Devotees also keep fast on this day.