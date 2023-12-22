Gita Jayanti 2023: Commemorating The Divine Discourse By Lord Krishna

Gita Jayanti marks the auspicious occasion of the advent of Srimad Bhagavad-Gita.

Today is Gita Jayanti, a momentous day observed by Hindus worldwide. It honors the pivotal moment when Lord Krishna conveyed the divine wisdom of the Bhagavad Gita to Arjuna on the battlefield of Kurukshetra during the Mahabharata.

The Bhagavad Gita is considered one of the most sacred and influential texts in Hinduism. It contains 700 verses packed with profound philosophical and spiritual teachings that offer guidance on living a righteous and fulfilling life.

Gita Jayanti is more than just a celebration of an ancient event; it serves as a reminder of the timeless relevance of Lord Krishna's teachings. His words offer guidance on dealing with life's challenges, finding inner peace, and fulfilling one's dharma (righteous duty).

Gita Jayanti is celebrated by Hindus through various devotional activities and rituals. Devotees commemorate this day through the recitation of the Bhagavad Gita, conducting pujas, arranging cultural programs, observing fasting and meditation, and distributing copies of the Bhagavad Gita.

Lord Krishna conveyed the essence of Vedic knowledge to Arjuna through the Bhagavad Gita over 5000 years ago, enlightening him about the ultimate goal of life.

According to ISKCON, as stated in the Gita-mahatmya, if one properly follows the instructions of Bhagavad-gita, one can be freed from all miseries and anxieties in this life, and one's next life will be spiritual. Bhagavad-gita literally means the song of the Supreme Lord. It is the most widely known Vedic literature in the world. The Bhagavad Gita is the essence of Vedic wisdom given by Lord Sri Krishna. His message holds the key to ending all of life's misgivings and the secret to a life of happiness, satisfaction, fulfillment, and self-discovery.