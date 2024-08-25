Krishna Janmashtami 2024: 5 Most Popular Krishna Temples To Visit In India

Janmashtami 2024:The festival will be celebrated on August 26 this year.

Krishna Janmashtami is one of the most popular festivals celebrated across the country to mark the birth of Lord Krishna. Lord Krishna is believed to be the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu and is revered across India. The festival is celebrated on the eighth day of the dark fortnight of the month of Bhadrapada, which is usually in August or September. This year, the festival will be celebrated on August 26 (Monday).

Janmashtami is celebrated with a lot of fervour, especially in Mathura, where Krishna was born and neighbouring Vrindavan, where he spent his early childhood. On this day, devotees observe fast, wear traditional clothes, bathe and decorate Lord Krishna's idols in new clothes and jewellery, and seek blessings for the well-being of their families. Other rituals on Janmashtami involve visiting Krishna temples and offering prayers.

Here are some of the most popular Krishna temples to visit on Janmashtami:

Shri Krishna Janmasthan Temple in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh

Mathura's Shri Krishna Janmasthan Temple is built around the prison cell where Lord Krishna's parents, Vasudeva and Devaki, were believed to have been held captive by his uncle Kansa. The complex has other temples devoted to Lord Krishna that are decked up and illuminated on Janmashtami. It also witnesses heavy footfall on other occasions such as Diwali, Basant Panchami, and Holi.

Krishna Temple in Guruvayur, Kerala

The Sree Krishna Temple in Kerala is often referred to as the Dwarka of South India. It is counted among the most revered pilgrimages in the country. Located in Kerala, this temple is known for its grand Janmashtami celebrations with traditional Kerala rituals, devotional music, and large gatherings of devotees.

Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh

Situated in Vrindavan, this temple is a focal point of Janmashtami celebrations, where devotees flock to see Banke Bihari (Krishna) adorned in festive attire, along with traditional devotional singing and dancing. Devotees can witness mangala aarti at Banke Bihari on the day of Janmashtami. The darshan begins around 2 am and lasts till 6 am the next day.

Sri Krishna Temple in Udupi, Karnataka

Sri Krishna Temple is a famous pilgrimage in southern India. It is believed to be home to one of the most beautiful idols of Lord Krishna, which is adorned on Janmashtami. Devotees cannot see the idol directly but through the Navagraha Kitiki or a window with nine holes.

Dwarkadish Temple in Dwarka, Gujarat

Also known as Jagat Mandir, the Dwarkadish Temple is believed to have been established by Lord Krishna's great-grandson, Vajranabh, more than 2,500 years ago. It is situated atop a small hill and can be reached by climbing over 50 steps. Janmashtami is the best time to visit the temple which sees grand celebrations on the festival.