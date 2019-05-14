AP SSC Results 2019 Out, Website Crashes

AP SSC results have been released on the official website bseap.org

As the AP SSC results announced today by the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, the official website which hosts the Class 10 results in the state has crashed. The official website, bseap.org is not responding as of 11.35 am (May 14, 2019). According to experts, when major boards release the exam results for large number of candidates, the official websites stop working. But, normally, the websites will be back within one of hour of the release. 94.88 per cent students qualified for higher education in AP SSC results declared today.

6,32,898 students had registered for the Andhra Board Class 10 exams.

In AP SSC results released today, among all the districts in the state, highest pass percentage has been registered in the East Godavari district. 98.19% students have cleared SSC exam in this district. The least performance has been recorded in Nellore district (83.19%).

Among the best performing subjects, highest pass percentage has been recorded in the third language where students opt for Hindi to Telugu. In Science the pass percentage is 94.42%. In Social Science subject the pass percentage is 99.84%.

Out of 11 thousand schools in the state, a total of 5464 schools have registered 100% result this year in annual SSC board exams.

While 95.09% girls have cleared the SSC exam in Andhra Pradesh this year, the pass percentage among boys is 94.68%.

