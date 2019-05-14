Andhra Class 10 Results Released, 94.88 % Pass

AP SSC results have been declared by officials in Vizag today

Andhra Pradesh Class 10 result 2019 has been declared for more than 6 lakh students who had appeared for the AP SSC exams in March and April this year. 94.88 per cent students qualified for higher education in AP SSC results declared today. The results have also been released on the official BSEAP website. The result is available both on the official website and the apps hosted by RTGS or Real-Time Governance System of Andhra Pradesh. Students who have not yet downloaded the app can find the download link on the official website. Students are encouraged to check their result from the official website and app only.

As the AP SSC results declared by the officials, the official websites stopped responding.

Among all the districts in the state, highest pass percentage has been registered in the East Godavari district. 98.19% students have cleared SSC exam in this district. The least performance has been recorded in Nellore district (83.19%).

Among the best performing subjects, highest pass percentage has been recorded in the third language where students opt for Hindi to Telugu. In Science the pass percentage is 94.42%. In Social Science subject the pass percentage is 99.84%.

Out of 11 thousand schools in the state, a total of 5464 schools have registered 100% result this year in annual SSC board exams.

While 95.09% girls have cleared the SSC exam in Andhra Pradesh this year, the pass percentage among boys is 94.68%.

AP SSC result 2019: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your SSC results.

Step one: Go to official website: www.bseap.org.

Step two: You will be automatically redirected to the result page.

Step three: Enter your roll number in the space provided and click on submit.

Step four: View and download your result.

