Andhra Pradesh Class 10th Result Today: Live Updates

Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will announce the SSC or class 10 board result today. The AP SSC results will be announced on its official website bseap.org. The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam was held from March 18 to April 2. Apart from this official website, AP SSC results will also be released on third party websites like manabadi, indiaresults and examresults. The SSC results will be released in a press conference at Vizag any time between 11.00 am and 12.00 pm, said a board official. A total of 6,21,649 students took the SSC exam this year under the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education.

Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Result 2019: Live Updates