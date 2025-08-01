Nara Lokesh Accuses Jagan Reddy Party Of Cancelling Agreements With Singapore

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh launched a scathing attack on the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government, accusing it of systematically destroying the state's brand and obstructing development.

He said the state suffered significant losses due to the cancellation of key agreements and the hostile environment created by the previous administration.

Lokesh specifically cited the cancellation of agreements with the Singapore government for the joint development of Amaravati, as well as the exit of companies like Amara Raja and Lulu, as examples of the previous government's detrimental policies. He asserted that while other states have prominent economic hubs like Bengaluru and Chennai, Andhra Pradesh's brand is synonymous with the leadership of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

Highlighting the current government's efforts to revive the state's economy, Lokesh announced that major projects are on the horizon. He mentioned that the country's largest steel plant and data centers are set to be established in Andhra Pradesh. He also stated that Visakhapatnam, which was not on the national IT map, is now being included in the state's development plans.

Defending the government's decision to allocate land to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) at a nominal rate of 99 paise per acre, Lokesh clarified that this was done to attract investments and create jobs, not to benefit any specific company. He drew a parallel with the Modi government's policy in Gujarat, where land was previously allocated at ₹1 per acre. Lokesh also shared details of his recent successful visit to Singapore, where agreements were signed for investments worth Rs 45,000 crore.

The IT Minister further alleged that the YSRCP is actively working to sabotage investments in the state. He claimed that a person named Muralikrishna, with links to YSRCP leaders, sent an email to Singapore officials to block investments by falsely stating that the AP government would change soon.

Lokesh also pointed out that YSRCP leaders had gone to court to challenge the TCS land allocation. He criticized this behaviour, stating that while parties in Tamil Nadu and other states work together for investments, the opposition in Andhra Pradesh is actively working to deter them.

Lokesh appealed to the YSRCP to stop its "destructive politics" for the sake of the state's youth and development. He warned that if such actions continue, it would be the people of Andhra Pradesh who would suffer. He reiterated the government's commitment to job creation and development, citing that the government brought in more investments in its first 14 months than the YSRCP did in its entire term.