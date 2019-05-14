AP SSC Result 2019 Soon; List Of Results' Websites, Apps

AP 10th results 2019: Andhra SSC results will be released soon on manabadi.com and bseap.org

BSEAP SSC result 2019: Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh or BSEAP will announce the AP 10th result for AP SSC examinations today. According to an official announcement, the AP SSC result will be announced on the BSEAP affiliated websites and apps at 11:00 am today. The BSEAP SSC result will be announced several official apps apart from the official websites. The neighboring state Telangana released SSC results yesterday for more than 5 lakh students. AP SSC results will be announced for more than 6 lakh students today.

AP SSC result 2019: List of websites

AP SSC result 2019: The AP SSC results will be released online on bieap.gov.in or rtgs.ap.gov.in

The AP SSC result will be released on these official websites:

rtgs.ap.gov.in

results.apcfss.in

bseap.org

The AP SSC result will also be available on several private results portals like Manabadi and examresults.net.

Students are advised to be ready with their roll number, registration and any other detail mentioned on the hall ticket.

AP SSC result 2019: List of apps

This year the board has taken several steps to make exam results easily accessible to students. This year the result could be accessed not just through result websites but also through following apps:

Kaizala Mobile App- APCM connect

AP Fiber TV

People's First Mobile App

A direct link to download the AP SSC results apps is available on the official Real-Time Governance System of Andhra Pradesh government, rtgs.ap.gov.in.

To check the AP SSC results from both apps and portals, candidates would need their hall ticket details. The candidates are advised to get ready with their roll number details to access the AP SSC results from the official websites and app.

