AP SSC Results 2019 Tomorrow; Details Here

AP SSC results 2019 will be released on the official website, bseap.org

AP SSC results 2019: Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education or AP BSE will release AP SSC results 2019 or Andhra Pradesh Class 10 annual exam results on May 14, according to an official. The official also said the SSC results will be released in a press conference to be held in Vizag. The results will be announced any time between 11.00 am and 12.00 pm, said the official. The results are being announced for 6,21,649 students who had appeared for Secondary School Certificate or SSC examinations in March and April this year. Neighboring state Telangana has announced the TS SSC results for more than 5 lakh students today out of which 92.43 per cent students qualified for higher education.

Several other boards, including CBSE, CISCE (which conducts ICSE exams), Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh, have announced the Class 10 (also known as SSC or Matric in various parts of the country) results in last one month. Results are expected soon for other major boards like Maharastra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Assam and West Bengal.

The AP SSC results will be announced on its official website bseap.org. Apart from this official website, AP SSC results will also be released on third party websites like manabadi, indiaresults and examresults.

The AP SSC exams for academic year 2018-2019 were held from March 18 to April 2.

AP SSC results 2019: How to check

AP SSC results 2019: The results will be announced on bseap.org website

Follow the steps given here to download your AP SSC results from official website:

Step 1 - Visit the official website, bseap.org

Step 2 - Click on the AP SSC results link given on the homepage

Step 3 - Enter your exam registration details

Step 4 - Submit the details

Step 5 - Check your AP SSC results 2019 from next page

