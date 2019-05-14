AP SSC Results 2019 Today, Here's How To Check

AP SSC result 2019: Andhra 10th results will be released on bseape.org, rtgs.ap.gov.in.

Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will announce the AP SSC results 2019 or Andhra 10th results today on the official websites. The results will be announced at 11.00 am today. According to an official the School Education Commissioner will release the results from Vizag. More than 6 lakh students are awaiting the AP SSC results for the examinations held in March and April months this year. The results will be announced on various websites and apps. The results will be available on BSEAP website and RTGS website of Andhra Pradesh government. The results will be available on famous Hyderabad-based education portal manabadi.com also.

The candidates should get ready with their AP SSC hall ticket for accessing the results as the results are expected anytime soon.

AP SSC results 2019: How to check

AP SSC results 2019: Andhra 10th results will be announced on bseape.org, rtgs.ap.gov.in and manabadi.com.

Follow the steps given here to download your AP SSC results from official website:

Step One - Visit the official website of BSEAP or AP Board, bseap.org

Step Two - Click on the AP SSC results link given on the homepage

Step Three - Enter your exam registration details

Step Four - Submit the details

Step Five - Check your AP SSC results 2019 from next page

AP SSC results 2019: Where to check

The results can be checked following these options:

AP SSC results 2019: Websites

The AP SSC results will be announced on following links:

bseap.org

rtgs.ap.gov.in

results.apcfss.in

AP SSC results 2019: Apps

The results will be announced on following apps:

Kaizala Mobile App- APCM connect

AP Fiber TV

People's First Mobile App

The apps are available on rtgs.ap.gov.in website.

Telangana State Board of Secondary Education or TS BSE released the 10th or SSC results yesterday.

