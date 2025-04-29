TS SSC Results Expected To Be Out Tomorrow At 1 PM, Direct Link Here

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The Telangana Board will release SSC results tomorrow at 1 PM. Students can check results at bse.telangana.gov.in with login details. A minimum of 33 percent marks is required to qualify for the exams.

TS SSC Results 2025: The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana, is expected to release the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examination results tomorrow at 1 PM. Students can check their results on the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in, once they are released. They will be required to enter their login details to access the results.

Direct Link Here

To qualify for the exams, students must secure a minimum of 33 percent marks. Candidates are encouraged to visit the Telangana Board's official website regularly for timely updates on result declarations and other important information.

The TS SSC exam was conducted from March 21 to April 4, 2025.

Telangana Board Class 10 Result 2025: How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website of TS SSC: bse.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link titled ‘Telangana Board Class 10 Result 2025' on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter the required credentials and submit

Step 5: Your TS SSC Result 2025 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Verify your result, save it, and take a printout for future reference

TS SSC Results 2025: How To Check Class 10 Results On NDTV

Here is a step-by-step guide to checking results on NDTV's board results page:

• Visit the NDTV Education portal at ndtv.com/education/results

• Navigate to the “Results” section

• Click on the link for “Telangana Board Class 10 Result 2025”

• Enter your roll number and other required details

• Click on the “Submit” button

• Your result will be displayed on the screen

• Download your digital scorecard (or marksheet) for future reference

TS SSC Results: Past Year Performance

Last year, 4,94,207 students appeared for the exams, along with 11,606 private candidates. The overall pass rate for Class 10 regular students in the state was 91.31%. Boys achieved a pass percentage of 89.42%, while girls recorded 93.23%.