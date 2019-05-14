AP SSC Results 2019 Soon: Direct Links Here

AP SSC result 2019: Andhra 10th results will be available soon on bseap.org and manabadi.com

AP SSC results 2019: Andhra Pradesh or AP SSC results will be released shortly. Students are waiting eagerly to check their performance in one of the biggest examinations in their lives may check the AP SSC results or Secondary School Certificate results from the direct links provided here under in this story. AP SSC results 2019 will be hosted by RTGS Andhra Pradesh at rtgs.ap.gov.in and also on the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education or BSEAP. Various websites will host the Andhra 10th result including the Board's official portal bse.ap.gov.in and South India-based education portal manabadi.com.

AP SSC result will be declared by Education department officials in Vizag before-noon today. The inter results in the state have already been declared.

Apart from websites, the AP SSC results will also be released on official apps hosted at RTGS or Real-Time Governance System of Andhra Pradesh government.

AP SSC results 2019: Direct links

The AP SSC results will be announced of following direct links:

AP SSC results' direct link 1

AP SSC results' direct link 2

AP SSC results 2019: How to check

Checking your AP SSC results is easy. Follow the three steps given here to download your AP SSC results from official website:

Step 1 - Click on any of the official AP SSC results' links provided above

Step 2 - Enter your exam registration details on next page open

Step 3 - Submit the details and check your AP SSC results 2019 from next page

