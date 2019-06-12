AIIMS MBBS Results Soon @ Aiimsexams.org; Details Here

AIIMS MBBS results expected to be announced @ aiimsexams.org soon.

AIIMS result 2019: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi and fourteen other AIIMS will release the AIIMS MBBS results today on the official website. According to the official notification, AIIMS MBBS results will be announced on the website , aiimsexams.org, of AIIMS, New Delhi and also on the websites of other AIIMSs and the results will not be communicated on phone or other means individually. The entrance examination for AIIMS, New Delhi and fourteen other AIIMSs for the session 2019 was conducted as an Online Computer Based Test (CBT).

The entrance examination for which the AIIMS results expected today was conducted in two shift per day in different cities all over India on Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26, 2019.

The AIIMS results are expected to be released along with the cut-off and merit list today.

AIIMS MBBS result 2019: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your AIIMS results:

Step one: Go to official website: www.aiimsexams.org.

Step two: Click on the Academic courses tab.

Step three: Click on the link for MBBS.

Step four: Login to your account using the necessary details.

Step five: View your result

AIIMS, New Delhi is a residential University in which the faculty members, staff and the students live on campus. There are 8 hostels for undergraduate students (6 for boys and 2 for girls) with a capacity to accommodate 562 students.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), fourteen All India Institute of Medical Sciences have already been established similar to AIIMS, New Delhi.

The six AIIMS (Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Patna, Raipur, and Rishikesh) have been continuing with intake of 100 students.

However, as per an official notification published in November, 2018, it has been decided to increase the MBBS seats provisionally from 50 to 100 in the AIIMS Mangalagiri and AIIMS Nagpur and intake of 50 MBBS seats in six new AIIMS (Raebareli, Kalyani, Gorakhpur, Bhatinda, Deogarh and Telangana) from the Academic Year 2019-20.

As per the directives of the Ministry selection for admission will be done through the same Entrance Examination by which candidates are selected for AIIMS, New Delhi.

The admission will be done on the basis of merit-cum-choice of the candidates after the publication of AIIMS MBBS results.

The Course of studies leading to the award of degree of Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (M.B.B.S.) of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences shall last for a minimum of five and a half academic years including one year's compulsory internship.

