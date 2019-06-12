AIIMS MBBS Result Today: Counseling List Next Week

AIIMS MBBS result is expected today. The list of candidates who qualify for the online counseling will be declared next week (tentative date June 18).

Education | | Updated: June 12, 2019 10:44 IST
AIIMS MBBS Result, AIIMS MBBS Counseling Details


AIIMS Result: Entrance exam result for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) MBBS admission is expected today. However the list of candidates who qualify for the AIIMS MBBS counseling will be declared next week; the tentative date is June 18. After declaring the MBBS result, AIIMS will release the roll numbers of candidates who qualify for admission to MBBS courses at AIIMS New Delhi and other AIIMS at Bathinda, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Deogarh, Gorakhpur, Jodhpur, Kalyani, Mangalagiri, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rae Bareli, Rishikesh and Telangana.

Today, AIIMS will release the result of the MBBS entrance exam that was held in May. There will be a common merit list and category wise lists as well.

To determine the inter se merit in the AIIMS MBBS result, scores obtained in Biology, Chemistry, Physics will be considered with due weightage given to the subjects in the same order. In case the scores obtained in these three subjects are same, the inter se merit will be determined using the age of the candidates.

"The Institute will not intimate unsuccessful candidates individually regarding the result of entrance test. No correspondence in this regard will be entertained. However, the marks/ percentile scores of individual candidate will be made available on AIIMS Website," reads the official notification. "Selected candidates are required to report to the respective AIIMS to undergo medical examination by a medical board consisting of faculty members set up by the respective Institute," it added.

The total number of candidates eligible to participate in the first round of online seat allocation /counseling will be 4 times the number of seats available in each category.

Click here for more Education News

