AIIMS MBBS Result: Know How Marks Are Calculated

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is expected to release MBBS entrance exam result today. Reportedly, more than 3 lakh candidates registered for the exam this year. The exam was held on May 25 and May 26 in four shifts. Therefore AIIMS will follow normalization method to calculate the marks obtained by candidates. The normalization procedure that will be adopted is based on percentiles. The percentile scores are scores based on the relative performance of all the candidates who took the exam. The marks obtained are transformed into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each group (shift) of examinees.

AIIMS MBBS Result Today: Counseling List For 1,207 MBBS Seats Next Week

In order to reduce cases of ties, AIIMS will calculate the percentile score till 7 decimal places. Ties, which still remain unresolved, will be resolved considering the subject marks in the order-Biology, Chemistry and Physics. Ties, occurring even after this, will be resolved on the basis of the age of candidates.

The minimum marks required to qualify the AIIMS MBBS exam is 50% for candidates belonging to un reserved category. The cut off mark is 45% for those belonging to OBC (non creamy layer) and 40% for the rest.

A total of 1,207 MBBS seats will be filled up through this entrance exam.

Last year the result was declared on June 18. Eliza Bansal from Punjab's Sangrur district, topped the prestigious AIIMS MBBS exam last year. 4 candidates, out of 7,617 qualified candidates, had secured 100 percentile score last year. Today, AIIMS will release the result of the MBBS entrance exam that was held in May. There will be a common merit list and category wise lists as well.

