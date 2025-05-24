AIIMS Entrance Test 2025 Result Out, Check List Of Qualified Candidates

AIIMS INI CET 2025 Result: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the result for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI) CET 2025 July session. Those who have appeared for the exam can check their results by visiting the official website.

Qualifed candidates will be able to access and download INI CET scorecard 2025 through the candidate login portal using their application number, Exam Unique Code (EUC), and password.

Direct Link To Check List Of Qualified Candidates

AIIMS INI CET 2025 Result 2025: Steps To Download INI CET 2025 Scorecard

Go to the AIIMS' official website - aiimsexams.ac.in.

On the homepage, select the "Academic courses" section

Click on 'INI-CET(MD/MS/MCh(6yrs)/DM(6yrs)' link followed by "INI CET July 2025 Session result link'

Sign in to the candidate portal using the application number, exam unique code and password

The INI CET 2025 scorecards will be displayed on screens

INI CET 2025: Eligibility For Counselling

To qualify for the counselling process, candidates are required to achieve required cut-off percentile. Candidates from belonging UR, EWS, Sponsored, Deputed, and OCI categories require at least 50th percentile while those from SC, ST, OBC categories, as well as Bhutanese nationals (applying through PGI Chandigarh only), need obtain a minimum of the 45th percentile.

The result sheet includes the roll number wise list of provisionally qualified candidates. The examination was conducted in the Computer Bases Test (CBT) mode on May 17.

INI CET is conducted for admission into postgraduate courses (MD, MS, DM (6 yrs), MCh (6 yrs) and MDS) July 2025 Session at the Institutes of National Importance (INI) for medical education namely, AIIMS-New Delhi and other AIIMS, JIPMER-Puducherry, PGIMER-Chandigarh, NIMHANS-Bengaluru & SCTIMST, Trivandrum.