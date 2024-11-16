AIIMS INICET January Result 2025 To Be Out Soon, Check Details

INI CET 2025: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is expected to release the AIIMS INICET January result 2025 soon. Candidates who appeared for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) can check their results on the official website. The exam was held on November 10, 2024. The test consisted of 200 questions and had a duration of three hours. Each correct answer awards 1 mark, while each incorrect answer results in a deduction of 1/3 mark.

AIIMS INICET January Result 2025: Steps To Check



Candidates can follow these steps to view their results:

Visit the official AIIMS website.

On the homepage, click on the AIIMS INICET January Result 2025 link.

Enter your login credentials on the new page.

Submit the details to view your result on the screen.

Verify the details and download the result.

Print a copy for future reference.

The percentile scores achieved in the INI-CET will be used to determine eligibility for postgraduate admissions in all participating Institutes of National Importance (INIs).

The minimum percentile cut-off required is:

Unreserved (UR) (including Overseas Citizens of India (OCI), EWS, Sponsored, and Foreign Nationals: 50th percentile.

OBC, SC, ST, PwBD, and Bhutanese Nationals (for PGI-Chandigarh seats only): 45th percentile.

The allocation of postgraduate seats in participating INIs will be done entirely online. The process will include at least two rounds of seat allocation, followed by an open round. For further details, candidates are encouraged to visit the official AIIMS website.