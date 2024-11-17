AIIMS INICET January Result 2025 Out, Check Steps To Download

INI CET 2025: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the AIIMS INICET January Result 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INICET) can check their results on the official website. The exam was held on November 10, 2024. It consisted of 200 questions and had a duration of three hours. Each correct answer awards 1 mark, while each incorrect answer results in a deduction of 1/3 mark.

AIIMS INICET January Result 2025: Steps To Check

Candidates can follow these steps to view their results:

Step 1. Visit the official AIIMS website

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link titled 'List of the qualified candidates in INI-CET January 2025 session'

Step 3. A new page will open on the screen

Step 4. Check your result displayed on the screen

Step 5. Verify the details and download the result

Step 6. Print a copy for future reference

Minimum Percentile Cut-Off Required

Unreserved (UR) (including Overseas Citizens of India (OCI), EWS, Sponsored, and Foreign Nationals): 50th percentile.

OBC, SC, ST, PwBD, and Bhutanese Nationals (for PGI-Chandigarh seats only): 45th percentile.

The allocation of postgraduate seats in participating INIs will be conducted entirely online. The process will include at least two rounds of seat allocation, followed by an open round. For further details, candidates are encouraged to visit the official AIIMS website.

INICET January 2025 is being conducted for admission to postgraduate courses [MD/MS/MCh (6 years)/ DM (6 years)/ MDS] at AIIMS New Delhi, other AIIMS, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh, and SCTIMST Trivandrum for the January 2025 session.