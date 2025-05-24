Institute of National Importance CET Result To Be Declared Today, Check Details Here

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The postgraduate exam results will be announced today. The INICET exam was held on May 17,2025 in computer based mode. Candidates who qualify the INICET will go through counselling session.

AIIMS INICET PG Result 2025: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi is scheduled to declare the result for Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INICET) Postgraduate (PG) today, May 24. The INICET exam was held on May 17,2025 in computer based mode at around 120-130 test cities across India.

The INICET exam is conducted for postgraduate programs like Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Master of Chirurgiae (M.Ch) and Master of Dental Surgery (MDS).

AIIMS INICET PG Result 2025: How To Download Result?

Visit the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

Go to the " Academic Courses" section.

Click on " INI-CET (MD/MS/M.Ch.(6years)/DM(6years)/MD(Hospital Administration/MDS))".

Enter your login credentials like Registration ID, Examination Unique Code (EUC), password and captcha code.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download your result for future reference.

AIIMS INICET PG Result 2025: After Result Process

Candidates who qualify the INICET for postgraduate programs will be required to go through counselling session which will include registration, choice filling, and seat allotment, based on the preferences and merit.

In case there is a tie between the scores of two candidates, the candidate with fewer negative responses will be given preference. If the tie still continues, the older candidate will be selected.

Candidates can stay updated regarding the INCET PG result by following the official website of AIIMS, aiimsexams.ac.in.