AIIMS INI CET 2025 Exam: Roll Number-Wise Result Released, Download Directly Here

AIIMS INICET 2025 Result: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the roll number-wise result for Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INICET) Postgraduate (PG) courses held on November 9, 2025. The result has been released for the January 2026 session. Students can check and download the result on the official website of the institute - aiimsexams.ac.in.

Direct Link To Download - "AIIMS INICET 2025 Result Download Link"

AIIMS INICET Result 2025: How To Download INI CET 2025 Result?

Visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on "List of qualified candidates in INI-CET January 2026 session" under the "Results and Announcements" section.

The roll-number wise list will be automatically downloaded.

Save it for future reference.

AIIMS INICET PG Result 2025: After Result Process

Candidates who qualify the INICET for postgraduate programs will be required to go through counselling session which will include registration, choice filling, and seat allotment, based on the preferences and merit.

In case there is a tie between the scores of two candidates, the candidate with fewer negative responses will be given preference. If the tie still continues, the older candidate will be selected.

The INI CET examination is held for admission into postgraduate courses like Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Master of Chirurgiae (M.Ch) and Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) for medical education namely, AIIMS-New Delhi and other AIIMS, JIPMER-Puducherry, PGIMER-Chandigarh, NIMHANS-Bengaluru & SCTIMST, Trivandrum.

The institute has released the revised list of eligible candidates for the PG research methodoligy examination which is scheduled to be conducted on November 28 and November 29, 2025 also, along with the INICET results. The final seat position of INI-SS for admission in DM/M.Ch courses for January 2026 session has also been released.