4 Score 100 Percentile Marks In AIIMS Entrance Exam

AIIMS MBBS is the most sought after medical entrance exams in the country after NEET.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi and fourteen other AIIMSs have released the entrance exam results for the tests held for MBBS or undergraduate medical admission. According to the rank list released by the premier medical institute, four candidates, who appeared in the national level entrance examination held on May 25 and 26 this year, have scored 100 percentile marks. AIIMS MBBS results can be accessed from the official website, aiimsexams.org.

As the exam was held in four shifts for more than 3 lakh candidates, AIIMS is following normalization method to calculate the marks obtained by candidates.

The normalization procedure was adopted is based on percentiles.

The percentile scores are scores based on the relative performance of all the candidates who took the exam.

The marks obtained are transformed into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each group (shift) of examinees.

Names and other details of these candidates are not available right now as AIIMS has only released the roll numbers of the rank holders as of now.

The mock round of seat allocation or online counselling in AIIMSs is expected to begin on June 20, 2019 followed by later rounds of counselling.

The details will be available at www.aiimsexams.org very shortly, a statement from AIIMS said.

All candidates are required to register for seat allocation or online counselling on June 20, 2019.

All candidates -- including those not mentioned in the rank list published today -- may download their AIIMS MBBS results from the website, www.aiimsexams.org.

According to AIIMS, the total numbers of candidates eligible for the mock round or 1st round of seat allocation or online counselling are four times the actual number of seats advertised in each category, except AIIMS, Mangalagiri (Guntur).

If the actual numbers of seats are not filled from this the list published today of candidates eligible for the mock round/1stround of seat allocation/online counselling, qualified candidates who are subsequent in the merit list for each category may be called for later rounds of Seat Allocation/ Online Counselling.

In addition, candidates are advised to visit the website regularly for further latest updates including details of procedure of seat allocation/online counselling, schedule and dates etc. The offer letter will be uploaded on the website in due course, and this can be downloaded from the website.

AIIMS MBBS entrance exam is the most sought after medical entrance in the country after NEET.

Read also:

AIIMS MBBS Results Released @ Aiimsexams.org; Check Ranks Now

AIIMS MBBS Result Expected Today: Know How Marks Are Calculated

Click here for more Education News

