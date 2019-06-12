AIIMS MBBS Result 2019: Rank List Released, Check Here

AIIMS results 2019: Released on aiimsexams.org with the rank-wise and roll number-wise results.

AIIMS MBBS result 2019: AIIMS MBBS rank list for admission to MBBS courses in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi and fourteen other AIIMS has been published today on the official website. AIIMS MBBS results have been released on aiimsexams.org with the rank-wise and roll number-wise results. The rank lists have been now released with the list of candidates who have been selected for online counselling or seat allocation. The entrance examination for AIIMS, New Delhi and fourteen other AIIMSs for the session 2019 was conducted as an Online Computer Based Test (CBT).

When we checked last (9.45 pm, June 12, 2019) the links provided on the AIIMS results page are not responding. Candidates are advised to have patience.

AIIMS MBBS results 2019: Direct links

Click on the direct links provided here to check your AIIMS MBBS ranks:

AIIMS MBBS results 2019: Released on aiimsexams.org with the rank-wise and roll number-wise results.

AIIMS MBBSE result 2019: Over all rank wise

Result Notification No.79/2019: List of candidates eligible for Seat Allocation/ Online Counselling through Mock Round / 1st Round for AIIMS-MBBS-2019

AIIMS MBBSE result 2019: Roll number wise

Result Notification No.79/2019: List of candidates eligible for Seat Allocation/ Online Counselling through Mock Round / 1st Round for AIIMS-MBBS-2019

According to AIIMS, the total numbers of candidates eligible for the mock round/1st round of seat allocation/online counselling are four times the actual number of seats advertised in each category, except AIIMS, Mangalagiri (Guntur), wherein the seats are finalized to be 50: UR-27, OBC-13, SC-7, ST-3. AIIMS also said the list published today does not include all candidates who have qualified based on the percentile cut-offs for each category as mentioned at the official notification.

If the actual numbers of seats are not filled from this the list published today of candidates eligible for the mock round/1stround of seat allocation/online counselling, qualified candidates who are subsequent in the merit list for each category may be called for later rounds of Seat Allocation/ Online Counselling.

All candidates (including those not mentioned in the rank list) may download their AIIMS MBBS results in the website www.aiimsexams.org.

In addition, candidates are advised to visit the website regularly for further latest updates including details of procedure of seat allocation/online counselling, schedule and dates etc. The offer letter will be uploaded on the website in due course, and this can be downloaded from the website.

As the exam was held in four shifts, AIIMS is following normalization method to calculate the marks obtained by candidates.

The normalization procedure that will be adopted is based on percentiles.

The percentile scores are scores based on the relative performance of all the candidates who took the exam.

The marks obtained are transformed into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each group (shift) of examinees.

Click here for more Education News