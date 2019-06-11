AIIMS MBBS Exam Result Expected This Week

AIIMS MBBS Exam Result Expected On June 12

AIIMS MBBS entrance exam result can be expected on June 12, as per the official exam schedule. Candidates who took the entrance exam on May 25 and 26 can check their result at aiimsexams.org as and when it is released. "Results shall not be communicated on phone or other means individually," reads the notice. The schedule of counseling and seat allocation will be announced later. The entrance exam is held annually for admission to MBBS courses at AIIMS New Delhi and other AIIMS at Bathinda, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Deogarh, Gorakhpur, Jodhpur, Kalyani, Mangalagiri, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rae Bareli, Rishikesh and Telangana.

AIIMS MBBS exam was held amidst tight security measures. This year it introduced two stage registration process-basic and final. After the basic registration candidates were informed about the errors in their application form and were given adequate time to edit the same. After this it released the candidature of the applicants for the final registration process.

Based on the result of AIIMS MBBS exam, there will be a common merit list, one SC candidates' list, one ST candidates' list and one OBC candidates' list.

The total number of candidates eligible to participate in the first round of online seat allocation / counselling will be 4 times the number of seats available in each category.

"The list of candidates who qualify for online counseling to the M.B.B.S. course would be declared tentatively by 18th June, 2019. Roll numbers of candidates who qualify for admission will be available on AIIMS website www.aiimsexams.org," reads the notice.

