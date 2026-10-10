AIIMS NORCET 11 Mains Result 2026 Declared: Check Merit List PDF And Next Steps

AIIMS NORCET 11 Mains Result 2026: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has declared the results of the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET)-11 Stage 2 examination. Candidates who appeared for the mains exam conducted on September 30, 2026, can check their qualifying status through the official website. The institute has also released the scorecard and category-wise cut-off marks. The recruitment examination is being conducted to fill 2,218 Nursing Officer vacancies across participating institutions. Candidates who have qualified should check the upcoming seat allocation schedule and follow the official instructions for the next stage of the recruitment process.

AIIMS NORCET 11 Mains Result 2026: How To Check?

Visit the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Open the recruitment section and locate the NORCET 11 Stage 2 result link.

Click on the result link and provide the required login credentials, if prompted.

View the result and check the qualifying status.

Download the result PDF or scorecard and save a copy for future reference.

What Next After NORCET 11 Mains Result 2026?

Candidates who qualify in the Stage 2 examination should prepare for the institute allocation process. AIIMS has announced the following schedule for the next stage:

Seat allocation details: The final seat position and detailed allocation procedure are scheduled to be published on October 30, 2026.

The final seat position and detailed allocation procedure are scheduled to be published on October 30, 2026. Choice filling: Online choice filling is scheduled to begin on October 30 and continue until November 6, 2026.

Online choice filling is scheduled to begin on October 30 and continue until November 6, 2026. Institute preferences: Eligible candidates should review the available institutions and submit their preferences according to the official instructions.

Final allocation will be carried out online based on the NORCET rank and the choices submitted by eligible candidates. Qualifying the examination does not, by itself, guarantee allocation to a preferred institute. Candidates should check the official notice for the applicable rules and deadlines.