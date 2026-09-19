AIIMS NORCET 11 Result 2026 Out: Check The Direct Link To Download

AIIMS NORCET Result 2026: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has released the AIIMS Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 11 Result 2026. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download their results from the official portal, aiimsexam.ac.in. Candidates who qualified the prelims stage will move to the next stage of the exam which is the Main exam.

The result has been released in a PDF format containing the roll number, category and percentile of the candidates. A total of 1,00,804 candidates appeared for the exam out of which 12,072 candidates will be called for the next stage. The mains examination is set to be conducted on September 30, 2026 and the admit card for the same will be issued separately.

AIIMS NORCET 11 Result 2026: How to Check Result?

Candidates can check the steps below on how to download the preliminary stage result via the official portal.

Step 1: Visit the official AIIMS website, aiimsexam.ac.in

Step 2: Now, on the homepage click on the 'Recruitment Tab'

Step 3: Click on the 'NORCET' button present under the recruitment tab.

Step 4: After that select the view details option.

Step 5: Now, select the "NORCET Pre Result 2026 Download" link.

Step 6: Once the link clicked upon the AIIMS NORCET 11 result 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Check Result Provided Here

AIIMS NORCET 11 Result 2026: Details to Check

Candidates can check the details present in the result PDF provided below:

Roll number

Category

Percentile

PwBD status

Category-Wise NORCET cut-off detail

Candidates who qualified for the AIIMS NORCET 11 prelims round will move to the next stage of the process which is mains examination. Candidates must note that the marks scored by them in the mains exam will be taken into consideration for the final selection. The prelims result plays no role in the final scoring.