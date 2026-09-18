AIIMS Opens Registration For INI Combined Entrance Test 2027, Check Details

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has opened registration for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) January 2027 session. The examination is conducted for admission to postgraduate courses, including Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS), Master of Chirurgiae (MCh), Doctorate of Medicine (DM) and Master of Dental Surgery (MDS), at AIIMS New Delhi and other participating Institutes of National Importance.

Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website of AIIMS, aiimsexams.ac.in.

Candidates must complete the registration process by October 13 to be eligible to appear for the examination.

Application Fee

The application fee for General, Other Backward Classes (OBC-NCL), Foreign National, Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) and Sponsored applicants is Rs 4,000. Candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories are required to pay Rs 3,200.

Candidates can pay the prescribed application fee online using a credit card, debit card or net banking.

What's Next After Registration Window Closes

After the registration window closes, candidates will be able to check their application status from October 17 to 19. The final status of online registration and the admit card will be released on October 26, 2026, on the official AIIMS portal.

The INI-CET 2027 examination will be conducted on November 1, 2026.

INI CET 2027 Registration: Steps To Apply

Candidates can follow the steps below to complete the INI-CET 2027 application form:

Step 1: Visit the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the INI-CET registration link and select the required course.

Step 3: Enter personal details such as date of birth, category, email ID and contact information, and click on the registration button.

Step 4: The registration details will be sent to the registered email ID.

Step 5: Fill out the application form with the required details.

Step 6: Upload the required images in the prescribed format.

Step 7: Pay the application fee through the available online payment modes.

Step 8: Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

INI CET Exam Pattern 2027

The INI CET 2027 exam will be conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) mode. The exam will consist of 200 objective type questions which candidates need to complete in three hours.

For every correct answer applicant will be awarded one mark and there is also negative marking provision, for every incorrect response one third mark will be deducted. Questions unattempted will be marked zero.