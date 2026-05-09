AIIMS Postgraduate Medical Exam Admit Card Soon: Where And How To Check

INI CET 2026 Admit Card: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is expected to issue the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2026 admit card on its official website, aiimsexams.ac.in. Postgraduate medical aspirants are advised to keep their login credentials ready to access their hall tickets. With the website currently not responding, candidates can wait and try again later for latest updates.

The INI CET 2026 exam will be held on May 16, 2026, for admission to postgraduate medical courses of AIIMS, JIPMER, NIMHANS, PGIMER, and SCTIMST. The INI CET hall ticket is an important document, without which no candidate will be allowed to enter the exam hall. The admit card will also inform registered candidates about the exam centre address, reporting time, and other such important exam day instructions.

Where To Check

Candidates can visit the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in, to download their INI CET admit card. On the Postgraduate courses' dashboard, select the INI CET exam portal.

How To Check

To access the INI CET 2026 admit card, applicants must enter their application number and password. The hall ticket PDF will be displayed on the screen. Registered candidates are advised to print out the admit card for exam day.

Participating Institutes

Check the list of participating colleges below.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AlIMS), New Delhi

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry

National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh

Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), Trivandrum

AIIMS, Bhopal

AIIMS, Bhubaneshwar

AIIMS, Jodhpur

AIIMS, Nagpur

AIIMS, Patna

AIIMS, Raipur

AIIMS, Rishikesh

AIIMS, Bibinagar

AIIMS, Bhatinda

AIIMS, Deoghar

AIIMS, Mangalagiri

AIIMS, Raebareli

AIIMS, Kalyani

AIIMS, Bilaspur

AIIMS, Guwahati

AIIMS, Jammu

AIIMS, Rajkot

INI CET 2026 applicants must reach the exam centre on time. They must also carry a valid government-issued identity proof and passport-sized photographs to the examination venue.