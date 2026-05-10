AIIMS Postgraduate Medical Exam Admit Card 2026 Out: Check Direct Link Here

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences has officially released the INI CET Admit Card 2026 for postgraduate medical entrance examinations. Candidates who have registered for the Institutes of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) can now download their hall tickets from the official website.

The admit card has been released under the candidate login window. Applicants need their application number and password to access and download the hall ticket. The INI CET 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 16, 2026.

How to Download INI CET Admit Card 2026?

Visit AIIMS Official Website, aiimsexams.ac.in

Click on the "Academic Courses" section

Open the "Postgraduate Courses" dashboard

Select the INI CET examination link

Go to the candidate login window

Enter application number and password

The admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take at least two printouts for future use

INI CET 2026 Exam Timing

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences will conduct the INI CET 2026 exam in a single shift in online mode. The examination will begin at 9:00 AM and conclude at 12:00 PM. Candidates must take their seats before 8:55 AM as instructed by the authorities.

Students are advised to reach the exam centre early to avoid any last-minute stress and complete the verification process smoothly.

The INI CET exam is conducted every year for admission to PG medical courses offered by prestigious institutes such as All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, and National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences.

Students are advised to carefully check all details mentioned on the admit card, including name, exam centre, reporting time, and exam instructions. The admit card will serve as the mandatory permission letter to enter the examination hall.