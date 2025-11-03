AIIMS Releases Admit Cards For Institute Of National Importance Combined Entrance Test 2026

The Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) 2026 admit cards have been released by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Candidates can visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in to download the admit card. The applications are open for INI-CET January 2026 for admission to PG courses [MD/MS/M.Ch. (6 years)/DM (6 years)/MDS & MD (Hospital Administration)] for AIIMS, New Delhi and other AIIMS, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh, and SCTIMST Trivandrum for the January 2026 session.

The date for the examination is Sunday, November 9, 2025, and the examination centres will be located all over India, said AIIMS. Applicants are required to be in possession of a printout of the Admit Card downloaded from the INI-CET portal to be allowed to appear for the examination. No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination center unless he/she possesses an Admit Card valid for the INI-CET January 2026 Session.

AIIMS further added, "Applicants must note that the Examination Section, AIIMS, New Delhi does not send Admit Cards through email or post. Admit Cards will be issued only to the applicants who have completed all the stages of the Application Form for INI-CET January 2026."

Candidates are advised to check the admit card thoroughly. If any discrepancies are found, the applicant is advised to bring it to the notice of the Examination Section, AIIMS, New Delhi through the Help/Query section of the candidate dashboard "MyPage." It will take three working days to respond.