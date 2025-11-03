IIT Bombay Extends Registration Deadline For Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination For Design 2026

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Bombay) has extended the registration deadline by five days for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2026. Candidates can visit uceedapp.iitb.ac.in to fill out the application form. The registration for the UCEED started on October 1 and the examination is scheduled on January 18, 2026.

According to the official notification, the registration date of UCEED with the regular fee has been extended by five days from October 31 to November 5, 2025. Similarly, the last date for registration with the late fee has been extended by three days from November 7 to 10. The admit card for the UCEED is expected to be released on January 2, 2026, and the exam is scheduled for January 18, 2026.

What is UCEED:

UCEED is an entrance exam to get admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Indore, IIT Roorkee and IIITDM Jabalpur.

Also Read | National Testing Agency Clarifies Calculators Not Allowed In JEE Main 2026 After Bulletin Error

Eligibility:

Only those students who have passed Class XII (or equivalent) in the year 2025 or are appearing in the year 2026, in any stream (Science, Commerce, or Arts & Humanities) for the first time are eligible to appear for the UCEED 2026. The exam can be attempted a maximum of two consecutive times.

Registration Fee:

The registration fee schedule for UCEED 2026: The fee is Rs 2,000 for Indian nationals, female candidates in all categories, and candidates who are SC, ST, or PwD. Rs 4,000 must be paid by all other Indian candidates. The cost for foreign nationals with OCI/PIO cards issued prior to March 4, 2021, is Rd 4,000 for all candidates, and Rs 2,000 for female and PwD candidates.