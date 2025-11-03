National Testing Agency Clarifies Calculators Not Allowed In JEE Main 2026 After Bulletin Error

The National Testing Academy (NTA) on Sunday night issued a public notice and informed that the use of calculators is prohibited in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2026. The move comes after the NTA mentioned in its official information bulletin that an on-screen standard calculator would be available during the Computer-Based Test (CBT).

However, later the agency clarified and said, "This feature forms part of the generic test-conducting platform and does NOT apply to JEE (Main) conducted by the NTA, as the use of calculators in any form is not permitted in this examination."

The NTA further stated that it was an "error" in the information bulletin. "NTA regrets the typographic error in the Information Bulletin of JEE (Main) 2026 and for the inconvenience caused to the candidates," added the notification. Candidates are advised to download the updated bulletin uploaded on the NTA's official website.

Notably, the NTA will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2026 in two sessions: Session 1 in January 2026 and Session 2 in April 2026. The online application form for JEE (Main) - 2026, Session 1, has already been made live on the NTA website (jeemain.nta.nic.in) on 31 October 2025 for eligible candidates to fill and submit. Additionally, the NTA has also increased the number of JEE Main 2026 exam cities from 284 to 323.