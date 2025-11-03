Advertisement

National Testing Agency Clarifies Calculators Not Allowed In JEE Main 2026 After Bulletin Error

NTA began the online application process for JEE Main 2026 on October 31, which will remain open until November 27.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
National Testing Agency Clarifies Calculators Not Allowed In JEE Main 2026 After Bulletin Error
Candidates are advised to download the updated bulletin uploaded on the NTA's official website.
New Delhi:

The National Testing Academy (NTA) on Sunday night issued a public notice and informed that the use of calculators is prohibited in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2026. The move comes after the NTA mentioned in its official information bulletin that an on-screen standard calculator would be available during the Computer-Based Test (CBT).

However, later the agency clarified and said, "This feature forms part of the generic test-conducting platform and does NOT apply to JEE (Main) conducted by the NTA, as the use of calculators in any form is not permitted in this examination."

Also Read | ICAI CA September Result 2025: Check Direct Link, Timings Here

The NTA further stated that it was an "error" in the information bulletin. "NTA regrets the typographic error in the Information Bulletin of JEE (Main) 2026 and for the inconvenience caused to the candidates," added the notification. Candidates are advised to download the updated bulletin uploaded on the NTA's official website.

Notably, the NTA will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2026 in two sessions: Session 1 in January 2026 and Session 2 in April 2026. The online application form for JEE (Main) - 2026, Session 1, has already been made live on the NTA website (jeemain.nta.nic.in) on 31 October 2025 for eligible candidates to fill and submit. Additionally, the NTA has also increased the number of JEE Main 2026 exam cities from 284 to 323.

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
JEE Main 2026 No Calculator, JEE Main 2026 Exam Rules, NTA JEE Main 2026 Calculator Policy
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com