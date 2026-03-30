AIIMS INI-CET July 2026 Session Application Process Begins

In an important update for medical aspirants, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences has started the application process for the AIIMS INI-CET July 2026 session, giving candidates a clear timeline to prepare and apply.

According to the official notification, candidates who wish to apply for the exams must submit their applications by April 25, 2026. The AIIMS INI-CET July 2026 exams will be held on May 16, 2026, while the results are likely to be announced by May 25, 2026. The exams will be conducted at designated centres across the country. Details related to the examination, exam centres, schedule and other information will be provided on the AIIMS INI-CET 2026 admit cards.

The AIIMS INI-CET 2026 applications will be available on the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in, where candidates can complete their registration process.

Students interested in applying for the INI-CET July 2026 exams, scheduled for May 16, 2026, can follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS

Step 2: Click on Academic Courses and then select INI-CET July 2026

Step 3: Click on create account and enter all required details

Step 4: Fill out the INI-CET 2026 application form

Step 5: Submit the application fee

Step 6: Save and click on submit

The announcement provides a structured timeline and clear instructions, helping candidates plan their application process efficiently.