AIIMS NORCET 11 Result 2026 Today: Here's How To Check Scorecard, Merit List

AIIMS NORCET 11 Result 2026: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is set to announce the NORCET 11 Result 2026 today, September 18. The result will be released on the official AIIMS examination website, aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the NORCET 11 preliminary examination conducted on September 12, 2026, will be able to check their results online. The result is expected to be available in PDF format, while candidates will also be able to download their individual scorecards using their login credentials. The NORCET 11 result will determine the candidates who qualify for the next stage of the recruitment process.

How To Check AIIMS NORCET 11 Result 2026?

Candidates can follow these steps to check and download their NORCET 11 result once the link is activated:

Visit the official AIIMS examination website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Go to the NORCET 11 section on the homepage.

Click on the link for NORCET 11 Result 2026.

The result PDF will appear on the screen.

Download the PDF and check your roll number or qualifying status.

Candidates should also log in using their credentials to download their individual scorecard.

Save a copy of the result and scorecard for future reference.

AIIMS NORCET 11 Merit List 2026

The AIIMS NORCET 11 merit list 2026 will be released along with the result. It will contain the names and roll numbers of candidates who qualify for the next stage of the selection process. Candidates can check the merit list through the official AIIMS examination website once it is released. The list will help candidates determine their qualifying status and further participation in the NORCET 11 recruitment process.