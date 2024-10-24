Advertisement

AIBE 19 Registration To End Tomorrow, Check Details

Candidates will have the opportunity to make corrections to their registration forms on October 30, 2024.

Read Time: 2 mins
AIBE 19 Registration To End Tomorrow, Check Details
The last date for making payments online for exam is October 28, 2024

AIBE 19 Exam 2024: The Bar Council of India (BCI) is scheduled to close the registration window for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 19 tomorrow. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the BCI for detailed information. The law entrance exam is scheduled for November 24, 2024.

The last date for making payments online for the AIBE 19 exam is October 28, 2024.

AIBE 19 Exam 2024: Steps To Register
Step 1. Visit the official website, allindiabarexamination.com
Step 2. On the homepage, click on the 'Registration link AIBE-XIX'
Step 3. Complete the registration process and proceed to fill out the application form
Step 4. Upload the required documents and pay the application fee
Step 5. Review all the details in the form and submit it
Step 6. Print a copy for future reference


Candidates will have the opportunity to make corrections to their registration forms on October 30, 2024. The admit cards will be released online on November 18, 2024. The AIBE 19 exam will be conducted on November 24, 2024.

Candidates in the General/OBC category will need to achieve a passing percentage of 45% to qualify for the exam. SC/ST and Disabled candidates will be required to score a minimum of 40% to qualify.

The All India Bar Examination is conducted for all law students graduating from the academic year 2009-2010 onwards. These candidates may apply to appear in the exam only after enrolling as advocates under Section 24 of the Advocates Act, 1961.

