Woman's Body Recovered From Parking Area Of Delhi Metro Station: Police

The decomposed body of a woman, believed to be around 30 years old, was recovered from the parking area of the Shastri Park Metro station in northeast Delhi, police said on Friday.

According to a police official, the body seems to be three-four days' old and was highly decomposed.

Police said a passerby spotted the body lying in the parking lot which is connected to a jungle area.

"With the help of CCTV cameras and nearby residents, the police are trying to ascertain if someone threw it in the parking lot or if it was a natural death," said a police officer.

The body has been sent for a postmortem.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal issued a notice to Delhi Police on the matter and sought a copy of the FIR, details of accused arrested and a detailed report about action taken so far.

"The Delhi Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognizance of media reports of recovery of dead body of a woman. This is a very serious matter. In view of the above, please provide DCW a copy of FIR registered in the matter and details of accused arrested," Maliwal said in her letter to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East district).

"Please provide information about whether the dead body has been identified. If yes, please provide the details of the same and also, a detailed report about action taken in the matter," the DCW chairperson added.

The commission has asked Delhi Police to provide the information by October 31.

