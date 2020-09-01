Woman Steals 25-Day-Old Baby For Childless Daughter, Arrested: Cops

The incident came to light after a woman, 25, lodged a missing report of her baby. (Representational)

A woman was arrested on Monday for allegedly abducting a 25-day-old baby boy in north Delhi's Lahori Gate area with an intent of giving him to her childless daughter, police said.

The incident came to light after a woman, 25, lodged a missing report of her baby. She told police that on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, she was sleeping with her two sons on a footpath near Gole Hatti, Khari Baoli, a senior police officer said.

When she woke up around 4 am, she could not find her baby. She tried to search for the infant, but could not find him. Thereafter, she lodged a complaint at the Lahori Gate police station, he said.

During investigation, police analysed CCTV footage of the area and noticed a 58-year-old woman stealing the baby. Later, she was arrested and the missing infant recovered, the officer said.

Interrogation revealed that the accused woman runs a stall in Khari Baoli area. She has two married daughters and one of her daughters, 23, married a man in Agra, Uttar Pradesh and has no child, police said.

The accused saw that for the last two days, the woman was staying on nearby footpath with her two sons. She noticed that one was newly-born and planned to steal the baby, the officer said.

On Monday, she abducted the infant, who was sleeping with his mother on the footpath, and intended to hand him over to her childless daughter, police said.

It was further disclosed that the victim's husband died three-four months ago. She is a vagabond and depended on begging for survival of her family, they added.

