A 1932 Map Shows Delhi Once Had A 2-Mile Lake, Experts Now Want It Restored

Researchers have found evidence of a large lake that once existed in north Delhi after studying historical maps, raising the possibility that parts of the water body could be restored. The discovery was made by the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (Intach) while examining maps from the 19th and early 20th centuries for an exhibition of old charts and atlases.

According to Intach, the maps show a lake nearly two miles long that once stretched across areas north of the present-day Bhalswa Lake. The water body appears to have extended across Qadipur and Nagli-Puna, now known as Kadipur. A comparison between a 1932 map of Delhi and modern satellite images suggests that much of the lake area has since been built over.

(Left) A 1932 map showing Delhi's historic layout; (right) the same area as it appears today.

However, Intach believes there may still be a chance to revive part of the historic water body. In a letter to the Delhi Development Authority and the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, the organisation noted that satellite imagery shows a natural depression of about 10 acres still visible at the site.

The letter, written by Intach principal director Manu Bhatnagar, suggests that this depression and adjoining public land could be used to restore the lake.

The group has also proposed converting nearby public land into a biodiversity park of up to 24 hectares by planting native tree species. This, it says, could create an urban forest, provide green space for local residents and support the plantation of around 8,000 trees.

The blue line highlights a 10-acre lake-remnant depression, the red line shows land currently in the public domain, and the yellow line outlines public land proposed for establishment, together covering 24 hectares.

"An examination of old maps (1932) has led to the discovery of traces of an old 2-mile-long lake. It is suggested that the waterbody can be recovered and the public lands could be converted to a small biodiversity reserve/urban forest, benefitting the local population and also providing space for compensatory plantation of about 8,000 trees," the letter states.

Intach says the proposal could help revive part of the historic lake while improving the environment in the surrounding area.