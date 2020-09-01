Woman Stages 'Robbery' At Her Own House In Delhi, Arrested: Police

The woman and her associate, who helped her with the robbery, were arrested by the Delhi Police. (File)

A 28-year-old woman allegedly staged a "robbery" at her own house in north Delhi with the help of an aide following which both of them were arrested, the police said on Tuesday.

The accused robbed Rs 2.18 lakh and gold jewellery from the flat.

The woman also allegedly injured herself and tied herself up to mislead her 65-year-old husband and the investigators, the police said.

The police claimed to have recovered the stolen cash and jewellery from the house of the woman's associate, identified as Jitender, 30.

The accused woman's mother used to work as a maid at the house of a man named Ramesh Kumar. The woman married him a month ago, and was living at his flat.

She was his third wife of Mr Kumar, who had a five-year-old son from his previous marriage, the police said.

Mr Kumar had a fan manufacturing unit in Delhi but due to losses in business, he had to shut down his factory. However, he was making money by renting out several of his properties, the police said.

The incident took place on August 30 in Shastri Nagar in north Delhi's Sarai Rohilla, the police said.

After reaching the flat, the police were told by the woman that some unidentified men had entered her house "forcefully" and after injuring her with a hammer, they robbed all the cash and jewellery and tied her hands and legs before fleeing.

It was her husband who called the police after seeing his wife tied up and injured.

The accused woman was then taken to Acharya Bhikshu hospital by the police where she received treatment. An investigation was initiated immediately soon after a case was registered on the statement of her husband, said Anto Alphonse, deputy commissioner of police (north).

The crime team was called to the spot and the site was inspected in detail. All the relatives were questioned and CCTV footage of the rooms were scanned. After she returned from hospital, the accused woman was questioned in detail during which police noticed contradictions in her statements. So the entire sequence of the crime was recreated, he said.

During interrogation, the woman confessed to staging the robbery with Jitender. The team immediately raided his house and recovered the robbed items, he added.

"Jitender told the police that he is married and had met the accused woman earlier. Both Jitender and the accused woman hatched a conspiracy to stage the robbery at her husband's flat. In order to mislead her husband and the police, she injured herself on the forehead and tied her hands and legs while her associate took away the cash and jewellery and hid it at his house," the DCP said.